Cuban interior designer Waldo Fernandez is the mastermind behind Travis Barker’s home décor

Travis Barker recently opened the doors of his home showing how it is to live a rockstar lifestyle in a tranquil space. The Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian welcomed the Architectural Digest’s cameras into his Calabasas, California house.

According to Barker, he has owned the property for 15 years; therefore, at the suggestion of Kris Jenner, he remodeled the home with the help of celebrity designer Waldo Fernandez. “I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work,” he told the publication, referring to when he met with Waldo. “We connected immediately.”

©GettyImages



Waldo Fernandez and Travis Barker

Fernandez told Architectural Digest that Travis wanted a home where he could “be at peace with himself.” After Barker left everything in Waldo’s hands, the Cuban-born interior designer used a neutral tone color scheme and added “tailored ensembles of linen-covered upholstery, warm wood accent pieces heavy on patina, and custom furnishings inspired by midcentury classics.”

Travis was also dreaming of space were his children—Alabama, 16, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Landon, 18 — and Kardashian’s children —Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7— also felt at peace.

“I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling,” the musician said. “But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

To officially welcome the Disick kids into the home, Travis said he plans to convert his studio into a bunk room.

Watch the full home tour below