Victoria Beckham thinks being thin is ‘old fashioned,’ says she no longer needs to be ‘a certain size’

Victoria Beckham, a longtime proponent strict diets and a rigorous workout regiment, thinks being thin is no longer in fashion.
The Spice Girls alum covered Grazia magazine, talking about beauty standards and her own evolution in the story released on Monday.
“It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin,” she told the publication. Beckham went on to say modern women “want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs — and a bum.”
Anyone who’s been a fan of Posh Spice since her days as a singer know this is quite the evolution for her, some of which she attributes to spending part of the pandemic working in South Florida. The U.K. native says that helped open her eyes to what many women really look like nowadays.
“There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?” Victoria said. “They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating.”
The mother of four went on to say that she feels good about exposing her 11-year-old daughter, Harper, to women who are “really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.”
As for her own, famously petite figure, Beckham reportedly shrugged as she replied, “It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”
“I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out,” the fashion icon continued. “When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me.”
Beckham went on to say that she’s been incorporating weight-lifting into her workout regiment in hopes of achieving “as good a bottom as [she] can get.”