Melania Trump calls Anna Wintour ‘biased’ for putting Jill Biden on Vogue cover

Melania Trump is calling out Vogue and Anna Wintour for putting Jill Biden on the cover of their magazine.

In a new interview, Melania givers her first sit-down since leaving the White House back in 2021. That’s where the former first lady criticized Vogue and its longtime editor-in-chief for their “biased” decisions when it comes to choosing political cover stars from one party and not another.

On a new episode of FOX & Friends Weekend on Saturday, co-host Pete Hegseth asked Trump how she felt about some of the esteemed magazine’s past cover choices, mentioning that Michelle Obama received three covers during her time as first lady and that Hillary Clinton made it onto one cover.

While Republican first ladies Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were all photographed for Vogue, none of them received their own cover.

In response, Trump explained her understanding of the situation, saying Vogue is “biased.”

“They have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” she said on the show.

“I think American people and everyone sees it,” Melania continued. “It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

As far as Vogue covers go, Melania did actually get one of her own in 2005, though that was far before her time as first lady. She made the appearance after her wedding to Donald Trump, being featured in her wedding dress.

Now, it looks like that ship has sailed.