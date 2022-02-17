Melania Trump announces new ‘limited-edition’ NFT collection

Melania Trump is releasing a new collection of NFTs. The office of the former first lady announced on Thursday that the POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection will launch on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21.

©Getty Images



Melania Trump’s new collection of NFTs launches on Presidents’ Day

Melania, 51, is said to have provided creative direction for the “limited-edition collection,” which consists of 10 original pieces of digital artwork that highlight moments from the Trump administration, including Christmas at the White House.

“I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation’s history,” Melania said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of US history.”

The collection, comprised of 10,000 NFTs each costing $50, will be available on USAmemorabilia.com. According to Melania’s office, “Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise, as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase.”

Barron Trump’s mother announced her NFT endeavor in December 2021. At the time, the former first lady said her new venture “embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative.”

Melania added, “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”