Meet Darwin Enríquez: The first Latino to merge 3D technology with tattooing

The Latinx community is super inventive, whether it is in music, technology, or the art of tattooing. One Latino making the community proud is Darwin Enríquez, known in Latin America for revolutionizing the industry using 3D technology and providing tattoo lovers with an innovative experience.

Enríquez’s creative process begins by scanning the part of the body that the client wishes to tattoo, creating the design, and obtaining an idea of the final product to execute to perfection picture-perfect tattoos.

Darwin began his career at the age of 20 in the city of Valencia, Venezuela. While working for a tattoo studio, he developed his artistic talents and felt an instant attraction to tattooing and how skin can also be a canvas for his designs.

After just one year of preparation, he undertook his first work experience as a tattoo artist. In search of new horizons, he moved to Caracas and got hired by one of the most renowned artists in Venezuela.

Studying alongside the greats, he felt motivated to continue expanding until he reached internationalization. The tattoo artist had several opportunities along the way. Still, when a friend in Belgium extended an invitation to work in a studio in Antwerp, Darwin proved that speaking a different language does not impede receiving recognition and awards. After spending some time in Belgium, he returned to Caracas and joined the studio of Emilio González, Mithos Tatoo.

In 2015, Darwin moved to the Big Apple, the city where people say, “if you make it here, you can make it everywhere.” Once he settled in New York, he began working at LastRites Tatoo Theater. Knowing he could make the big step, the artist decided to found Inknation Studio in Manhattan, working alongside Peruvian tattoo artist Zhimpa Moreno. To show new yorkers what Latinx artists are made of, Enríquez brought Latino talent from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Peru, to name a few.

In the end, Darwin’s ultimate goal is to make Inknation Studio one of the best spaces in New York.

Enjoy below some of Darwin’s 3D creations.