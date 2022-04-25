Iggy Azalea unveils new ink in honor of her 1-year old son: ‘My most special tattoo’

Iggy Azalea has unveiled one of her most meaningful tattoos yet, honoring her 1-year old son Onyk, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboy Carti.

The rapper shared the new fine line design, which is located on her upper arm, sharing a behind the scenes video from her session with Miami based tattoo artist Lua Hills. The new ink shows a cherub with the banner “Onyx Orion” across his midsection.

“My new favourite & most special tattoo!” Iggy wrote in the caption, sharing her appreciation for the artist, “It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. Thank you again!”

Iggy previously talked about her new tattoo and her experience getting it done, as it is a large design and covers a large portion of her arm, even responding to a fan on Twitter that it actually hurted “so much.”

“It’s a single needle tattoo and so the whole thing felt like the pain of that first outline. But it’s so nice, I’ll share a pic when it’s fully healed.” She explained.

Iggy recently revealed she is being cautious about what she shares on social media, as she wants to keep her personal life private, including photos and videos of her son.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!” the rapper wrote in July 2021.