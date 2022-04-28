Who is Zack Bia? All about Olivia Rodrigo’s rumored new boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo has a rumored new boyfriend by the name of Zack Bialobos, who goes by Zack Bia. The singer called it quits with Adam Faze in February, and not long after the gossip mill started turning about her and Bia. It seems like things got serious pretty quick because this week, there were photos of the young lovers walking around Manhattan looking very much like a couple. So who is the lucky 25-year-old that could be stealing the heart of one of the most successful 19-year-olds on the planet? Read everything we know below.

THEY ARE BOTH MUSICIANS

While Rodrigo catapulted into the limelight as a singer after the release of her song “Drivers License” in January 2021, Bia has been on the scene for a couple of years as a DJ and record label founder. In 2020 he founded the record label Field Trip Recordings.

He told Complex, ”I started becoming a guy who was throwing parties that became a safe space for artists to come and be themselves, test out new music, meet other artists, and meet new cool people. That turned into artists being like, ‘Let me pick your brain on this. What do you think of this brand? What do you think of this new artist? Come to the studio.’ We started having this really intimate relationship with a ton of artists. And we were like, ‘Wait, we can do this with our own artists.’ That’s when we started the company.’

HE HAS HIS OWN VODKA COMPANY

Along with starting his own record company, Bia and his friends launched a vodka company called Sunny Vodka. He announced the news early in March describing it as his and Anastasia Karanikolaou, “passion project.”

