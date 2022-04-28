Who is Zack Bia? All about Olivia Rodrigo’s rumored new boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo has a rumored new boyfriend by the name of Zack Bialobos, who goes by Zack Bia. The singer called it quits with Adam Faze in February, and not long after the gossip mill started turning about her and Bia. It seems like things got serious pretty quick because this week, there were photos of the young lovers walking around Manhattan looking very much like a couple. So who is the lucky 25-year-old that could be stealing the heart of one of the most successful 19-year-olds on the planet? Read everything we know below.
THEY ARE BOTH MUSICIANS
While Rodrigo catapulted into the limelight as a singer after the release of her song “Drivers License” in January 2021, Bia has been on the scene for a couple of years as a DJ and record label founder. In 2020 he founded the record label Field Trip Recordings.
He told Complex, ”I started becoming a guy who was throwing parties that became a safe space for artists to come and be themselves, test out new music, meet other artists, and meet new cool people. That turned into artists being like, ‘Let me pick your brain on this. What do you think of this brand? What do you think of this new artist? Come to the studio.’ We started having this really intimate relationship with a ton of artists. And we were like, ‘Wait, we can do this with our own artists.’ That’s when we started the company.’
HE HAS HIS OWN VODKA COMPANY
Along with starting his own record company, Bia and his friends launched a vodka company called Sunny Vodka. He announced the news early in March describing it as his and Anastasia Karanikolaou, “passion project.”
HIS PAST
Bia was born in New York on June 9, 1996. In his words, his “formative years” were spent in Los Angeles, but he has a “New York foundation.” Little is known about his family but he had made it very clear he does not have a relationship with his father. He attended Beverly Hills High School, and did a year of community college before transferring to the University of Southern California as a sophomore, per PEOPLE. He attended the school before dropping out his junior year to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
Bia started making his dreams a reality when he met Fetty Wap at a nightclub on his 19th birthday. A promoter asked for his number, thinking he was with the rapper, and Bia began getting paid $100 a week to promote the club, per PEOPLE. H.Wood Group founder John Terzian eventually hired the young hustler, and he began throwing parties and hosting dinners, where his connections continued to grow.
HIS CELEBRITY FRIENDS
Bia’s Instagram is full of pics with big-name celebrities. Through his line of business, Bia began getting close to many celebrities like Luka Sabbat, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Drake. In an interview with GQ, he called Drake, his “big brother.” Their first photo together goes back to 2017.
HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH RODRIGO
Bia and Rodrigo have been hanging out since her split with Faze. Last month a source close to Bia told E! News, “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend, and she went to support him,” they said. “They hit it off and have been casually hanging out,” the source said at the time.
A few days after the Super Bowl, he was spotted at Rodrigo’s 19th birthday party in a group picture with singer Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI on February 20. The same source told E! News they are having “a lot of fun” together as they navigate their busy work schedules and travel, making sure they spend time together when they can.
HIS PAST FLAMES
Bia was linked to Madison Beer in 2018 for about a year before officially calling it quits in 2019. He recently sparked dating rumors with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Clyne, but he made it clear they are not dating in January.
“We are not dating,” he said on the podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. “We hang out all the time.” “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner,” Zack explained, per Entertainment Online. “But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out.”