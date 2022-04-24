Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez return home with their baby girl

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are back home with their new daughter. Ronaldo made the announcement on his Instagram and shared a photo of his family, thanking the people who’ve sent him love and positive messages following the death of his baby boy.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” he wrote. He then thanked his followers for their support and their love during the time when his family needs it most. “Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world,” he concluded.

In a previous statement, Ronaldo shared the news that their baby boy had passed. Him and Georgina signed a statement, informing their followers of their painful experience. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness,” reads the emotional statement. Ronaldo and Rodriguez proceeded to thank their doctors and asked for privacy during this challenging time. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they concluded.