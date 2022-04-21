Shakira and her kids enjoy a beach day in Ibiza

This past Sunday, Shakira and her sons were spotted making the most of their weekend, enjoying a beach day. Shakira was wearing a yellow and green bathing suit and soaked up the sun in Ibiza, one of the most famous beach locations in Spain.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira was wearing a tropical bikini made up of a top and shorts.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira was joined by her children and a friend.

She was joined by a friend and her children, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. Photos show her arriving at the beach with a long and roomy black dress and then relaxing with her group, hugging and kissing her children.

Shakira remains as busy as always, working on new music and sharing exciting musical collaborations. She recently teased her newest single, “Te Felicito,” which features Rauw Alejandro and will be released on April 22. She’s been teasing the song and the clip on her Instagram throughout the past couple of days, featuring a video that promises some fun dance numbers and memorable visuals.