Shakira and her kids enjoy a beach day in Ibiza

This past Sunday, Shakira and her sons were spotted making the most of their weekend, enjoying a beach day. Shakira was wearing a yellow and green bathing suit and soaked up the sun in Ibiza, one of the most famous beach locations in Spain.
Shakira’s bathing suit was made up of a yellow and green bikini top and some matching shorts.
She was joined by a friend and her children, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. Photos show her arriving at the beach with a long and roomy black dress and then relaxing with her group, hugging and kissing her children.
Shakira remains as busy as always, working on new music and sharing exciting musical collaborations. She recently teased her newest single, “Te Felicito,” which features Rauw Alejandro and will be released on April 22. She’s been teasing the song and the clip on her Instagram throughout the past couple of days, featuring a video that promises some fun dance numbers and memorable visuals.
“Te Felicito” is Shakira’s first release since “Don’t Wait Up,” which she released last year. In an interview with Zane Lowe, she spoke about how nervous she was over releasing new music in English. “I have to say, I’m very nervous because it’s my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focusing on Spanish songs only lately,” she said. “But this song came about and I’m like, yeah, it’s time. It’s time to do this again and I’m happy, and I’m so inspired right now.”
Shakira’s last record was “El Dorado,” released in 2017. Over the past four years, she has released singles which will likely be a part of her new record, a release that will likely be accompanied by a tour.