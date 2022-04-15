Madonna sips wine during a night out with her besties and son David Banda

Madonna enjoyed a week-day night out with her ‘besties’ which included her 16-year-old son David Banda, and it looked like a fun night. The iconic singer was all smiles with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler, and it looked like she let looks enjoying wine and a smoke.



Madonna looks incredible in the photos with long straight blond hair, and it looks like the place they were at is pretty relaxed with their smoking rules because Madonna was smoking a stogie inside the bathroom. McCartney and the singer had a classic girls‘ moment in the bathroom with an adorable photoshoot where she kissed her long-time bestie on the cheek.