Olivia Rodrigo posts throwback of her childhood concert & gets a sweet comment from the Jonas Brothers

Olivia Rodrigo is quite literally living her childhood dream.

The 19-year-old is currently on the North American leg of her international Sour tour, which sparked a moment of reflection for the young star. As she plays for crowds across the world, she thought back on her days as a child, when she would perform for a much smaller audience.

The Disney Channel star took to Instagram to share a throwback of those younger days for her fans, showing off her old set up and a setlist of early 2000s classics, including songs by Corbin Bleu, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and the Jonas Brothers.

In the photo, a whiteboard with Rodrigo’s song choice was on full display, with a total of four Jonas songs in the mix: “S.O.S.,” “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” “Year 3000” and “This Is Me” from the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock by Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato.

“Tour is going gr8💘💘💘,” she captioned the post on Wednesday, April 13.

Obviously, Olivia isn’t that little girl anymore, having won multiple GRAMMYs at this year’s awards show just last week. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of the artists on her setlist caught wind of the post.

Kevin Jonas was the first to comment, writing, “Solid set list.” His brother Joe also commented, saying, “Set list! 🔥,” with Lovato simply posting a weary face emoji alongside a pink heart.