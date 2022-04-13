Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Baby on the way

First images of Britney Spears during her third pregnancy emerge

The singer is early in her pregnancy

By Monica Tirado -Miami
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they were expecting their first child this week, and the world reacted with excitement. The parents to be both seem ready and eager for the journey ahead. While Britney said she was planning on staying out of the public eye, the couple was recently photographed at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The images were captured a day before the big announcement of her third pregnancy, but judging by the images, Brit was trying to hide her belly with a large handbag. In the photos, ‘The Princess of Pop’ looked great in an orange mini dress with a v-neckline, a pair of comfortable sneakers. She finished her relaxed look with a pair of sunglasses and Sam rocked a casual outfit with a dark polo shirt and white shorts.


Britney also shared photos on social media documenting her pregnancy, modeling the clothes that still fit her. She shared a gallery of photos and videos and wrote, “I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” in the caption. “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit. Well barely,” she quipped.


It was just on Monday that Brit broke the internet by revealing that she was expecting her first child with Asghari. It’ll be her third child after welcoming sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Kevin Federline.

Spears started Monday with a bang, announcing her pregnancy. The singer shared a photograph of a pink teacup with flowers and a long caption explaining that she took a pregnancy test after noticing she was gaining back some weight she had lost. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??” she wrote. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,”“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it,” she wrote.

