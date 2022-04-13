What Sam Asghari said about fatherhood prior to fiancée Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement

After such a long time not being able to have kids due to her conservatorship, Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari is more than ready to become a dad.

The 28-year-old recently opened up about the prospect of fatherhood with the pop star in an interview with BBC News. Though Spears announced they were expecting earlier this week, the conversation was filmed before the announcement on March 20, according to a post on Asghari’s Instagram page.

“Yeah, I mean it should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you,” Asghari told the BBC about having kids with Britney, adding that he wants to be a father.

“When you’re in a relationship with someone that you’re truly in love with, you want to recreate,” he continued. “So this is something that I want to do.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016. The pair got engaged in September 2021.

On Monday, April 11, the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant, revealing she took a test and found out the news after her latest vacation.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” she wrote in her caption.

Asghari went on to share a post on Instagram that appeared to reference Spears’ announcement, but did not directly confirm that they’re expecting.