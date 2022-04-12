Celebrities react to Britney Spears pregnancy, including Paris Hilton and Jamie Lynn Spears

Celebrities are sharing their love and appreciation for Britney Spears, including her longtime friend Paris Hilton, following her pregnancy announcement on Monday, revealing she is expecting her third child.

“So happy for you sis! You are an incredible mother and cannot wait for your new baby on the way!” Paris wrote, adding, “Sending all my love and congratulations your way to you and Sam!” Including Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, in her sweet message.

Iggy Azalea, who collaborated with Britney back in 2015 for the release of ‘Pretty Girls’ commented with a party emoji, while Selma Blair wrote, “I am so pleased for you both. To say the very least. Thrilled!!!” adding a heart emoji.

Michelle Visage, judge of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ wrote “THRILLED for you and Sam, Britney!” and singer Chloe Bailey commented “congratulations.”

And while friends and fans of the artist congratulated Britney for the baby news, her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears quietly liked the post without a comment, showing her support for the announcement.

Paris has been one of Britney’s most supportive friends, previously discussing the difficult situations she faced during her 13-year conservatorship. “She’s built a huge empire,” the heiress said, “She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother. She’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life. So not fair but I’m so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice.”