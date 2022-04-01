Travis Barker shares a sweet message to his stepdaughter Aitana de la Hoya for her birthday

Although Travis Barker is not Aitana de la Hoya’s biological father; they have an extraordinary relationship. To celebrate her birthday, the Blink-182 drummer took to social media to congratulate the daughter of his ex-wife, whom he raised as his own.

Aitana is the daughter of Shanna Lynn Moakler and former boxer and sports promoter, Óscar de la Hoya. When the couple broke up, Shanna married Travis, so he took care of Aitana. Although his relationship with Shanna didn’t prosper, Travis remained in the life of Aitana, who is already 23 years old.

The Blink-182 drummer has a great relationship with Óscar de la Hoya’s daughter

On his Instagram profile, where he has more than 6 million followers, Kourtney Kardashian’s future husband shared a photo with the caption: “Nobody likes you when you’re 23 :) Happy Birthday, I love you so much @aitanadelahoya.”

Aitana reacted to Travis’ post, and she commented: “Love you !! feeling very liked this year.” To congratulate her stepdaughter, Barker referenced one of her most popular songs with Blink-182, “What’s my age again?” released in 1999.

Travis and Aitana are very close, and at every opportunity, they get together and enjoy themselves to the fullest. Aitana is also close to Kourtney Kardashian and is happy about Travis’s upcoming marriage to the founder of POOSH.

Óscar de la Hoya and Shanna Moakler met in 1997, and in February 1999, they announced their engagement. That same year, his only daughter, Aitana Cecilia de la Hoya, was born in March. In 2000, the couple separated, and each went their separate ways.

Four years later, Shanna met Travis Barker. Travis immediately felt a special connection with the girl and took care of her as if she were his own. Shanna and Travis share Landon Asher, who is 18, and Alabama, 16.