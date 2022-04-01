Meghan King and Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owen’s marriage will be annulled

Meghan King and Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens had a whirlwind romance that lasted three months and ended in heartbreak. The couple got married in October, and the Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed the split a little over two months later in December, calling the situation “devastating.” This week she revealed that their marriage is going to be annulled.

©Meghan King





King asked for “grave and gentle kindness following the split” on social media as she processed everything privately with her children in December. Now that some time has passed, she joined SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she revealed the marriage would be declared invalid. The hopeless romantic has been married three times, but she told she said she is only counting 2 of them as marriages, per Page Six.

King was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, followed by Jim Edmonds, who is the father of her children, from 2014 to 2019. She and Edmonds‘ divorce was finalized a few months before she met Owens in 2021. “I was married when I was 22. Yeah, so I feel like that one didn’t count, you know, that was like a practice,” she said. “Then I was married to my ex-husband [Jim Edmonds], who I have had my kids with, for five years. And that was real. That was a real, legitimate marriage and divorce. And then this last one is gonna be annulled, so I’ve had three weddings and two marriages,” she explained.

©Brides Jeremey Fraser





King also opened up about her desire to have a partner that can help with her three little kids, and Owens said all the right things. “He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me, and it was almost like an arranged marriage. I felt like, except we chose one another,” the 37-year-old said.



King and the Los Angeles-based attorney had a small wedding in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania October 11, with 50 of their family and friends, which included Joe and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Owens is the son of President Biden’s sister and close adviser Valerie Owens, and they met on a dating app. King told Brides they started planning their future together within a week of talking.

In the short time they spent together Owens got to know King’s children whom she shares with Edmonds. The former professional baseball player shared his thoughts ahead of their wedding in 2021, saying he thought it was a “joke.” “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke — they’d been dating for about four weeks!“ he told the Daily Mail. ”Then I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?” he added.