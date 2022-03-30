Hilary Duff mourns the loss of her beloved dog Jak

Hilary Duff is going through a hard time in her life. The actress recently lost her beloved “sweet” dog Jak. The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star took to social media to share the news in a heartfelt tribute alongside throwback photos. “Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine.”

“We won’t miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night…but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!!” Duff continued. “You watched me bring all my babies home. You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most!”

“Night night angel. I know it’s endless [bones] up there for you! Say Hi to the OG pack. Love you guys,” she concluded.

Immediately after posting, Duff’s friends, HIMYF costars, and fans flooded the comments section with their condolences. “Sending love and god speed….KCx,” Kim Catrall wrote. “The sweetest,” Francia Raisa added.

“So sorry for your loss. My prayers to you and your family,” a fan wrote. “I’m so sorry for your loss. He is certainly running around with lola and dubois in puppy heaven,” another person said.

In 2016, Duff mourned the loss of her French bulldog, Beau, and in 2018 her Bernese Mountain dog, Bubois, also died.

“I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today,” Duff wrote at the time.

“I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel,” she added.