Dog behavior: Why is your dog staring at you?

You may ask yourself why your dog is constantly staring at you, and while sometimes there might be some obvious reasions, when they are hungry, want to go for a walk or just need something specific, like a toy, other times it can be quite confusing. Here are some of the reasons why your dog is paying close attention to you.

Your furry friend can benefit from staring, watching your body language and identifying your every move. This can become a benefit for you in training your dog, as they can learn faster and adjust to your schedule and surroundings.

Your pup might be showing affection or asking for attention, especially when your dog is young and full of energy, they might want to play with you or need more exercise. Studies have shown that mutual starings between dogs and their owners can release oxytocin, which is essential in creating a bond of trust and love with your pet.

They want to show you how they feel, expressing a wide range of emotions. For example, if someone else’s dog is giving you a hard stare with unblinking eyes and stiff posture, it might be best if you don’t make eye contact, as they can become agressive.

Cognitive dysfunction is also present in dogs, if you notice they are disoriented or forgetting basic commands, this can be a sign of cognitive decline. So make sure you are aware of their behavior, as you might need the help of your veterinarian.