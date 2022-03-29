John Travolta adopted the puppy Jamie Lee Curtis presented at the Oscars

Another puppy has found its forever home after John Travolta decided to adopt the dog Jamie Lee Curtis introduced at the 94th Academy Awards. The 63-year-old Scream Queen, known for her iconic role as Laurie Strode in Halloween, took the stage holding an adorable pooch named Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

Curtis tributed the late great Betty White during the In Memoriam segment. White, who died in December 2021, was an animal lover. “She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend,” Curtis said, referring to the actress. “She brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to all who watched her on the screen day in and day out for almost a century.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Curtis went on to say, “She was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this one. So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac ‘N’ Cheese from Paw Works.”

Following Curtis’ request, Travolta helped his 11-year-old son to adopt the pup. “A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars, I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta,” Curtis said.

She then revealed someone texted her a photo of Travolta holding the dog. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her, and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben, have adopted beautiful little Mac & Cheese and are taking her home today,” Curtis added.

“It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White, and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from [dog rescue] @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life’s most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop,” she concluded.