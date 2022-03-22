Jennifer Garner shares the special gift she’s giving Reese Witherspoon for her birthday

It’s Reese Witherspoon’s 46th birthday, and she has a special handmade gift from Jennifer Garner coming her way. Garner is currently in prep mode for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” and she has a woodturning teacher showing her the ropes. Witherspoon is an executive producer on the film, and Garner decided to gift her the first bowl she made. “When your friend is your boss lady and your next role is a woodturner by trade, your friend gets the very first bowl you make,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, dreammaker.”

Garner and Witherspoon have been besties for years, and she always makes her feel special on her birthday. Except she usually does it with music. In 2018 the 13 Going on 30 star busted out her alto saxophone and marching band outfit and serenaded her on a green lawn. “Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don’t know why you’re on my mind today,” Garner wrote in the caption.

The prideful “band geek” serenaded her again in 2019. “Many moons ago, my high school marching band played this song for homecoming. Today I play it for my boo,” she wrote. “We have a groovy kind of love. Happy birthday, Lady.”