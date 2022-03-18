Paris Hilton honors her Irish roots and becomes a St. Patricks day fairy

It’s St. Patrick’s day, and Paris Hilton is wishing you lots of luck. You may not know this, but the Hilton heiress has Irish heritage. To honor her roots on the special holiday, she dressed up as St. Patricks Day Fairy, and shared some amazing photos with her 18 million followers on Instagram. “Wishing you a day filled with beautiful rainbows and lots of luck Happy St. Patrick’s Day!,” she wrote in the caption.

©Paris Hilton





The Hiltons are what the Irish Post called “a melting pot of nationalities,” including English, German, Norwegian and Italian, with Irish connections. She is a fourth-generation Irish-American, thanks to her great-grandmother Dorothy Adelaide Callahan.

Her great-grandmother was born in Dublin in 1905 before moving to the US. She never met her granddaughter, as Paris was born just three years after her death in 1984.

©Paris Hilton





As noted by the outlet, Hilton confirmed her Irish heritage in 2006 while promoting her perfume Emerald Isle. When asked why she chose to launch the fragrance in Ireland, Paris responded, “Because, I’m Irish.”

“I’ve never been here before and I’ve always wanted to come here my whole life. I’m a fourth-generation Irish. My Great grandmother Dorothy Doogan was from Dublin,” she continued.



If you’re wondering why Hilton dressed up as a fairy and not a leprechaun, the whole leprechaun and “kiss me I’m Irish” thing is more of an American tradition.

Instead of fearing tiny little men who live in holes, a long time ago in Ireland country folk lived in dread of fairies, never leprechauns, per Irish Central. While fairies could bring you good fortune, they would more often bring tricks and disaster. The creatures are considered “halfway to becoming ghosts,” and Ireland is serious when it comes to hauntings.

Happy St. Patrick’s day!