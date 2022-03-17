Salma Hayek wishes her followers a Happy St. Patrick’s day with adorable TBT

Salma Hayek wishes her followers a Happy St. Patrick’s day, sharing an adorable —and fierce—TBT. The actress took to social media to share several throwback pictures celebrating the Irish holiday. Hayek’s post included a snap of her alongside Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon in a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch.

The image is from March 15, 2003, when Salma hosted SNL and Christina Aguilera performed. In one of the skits, directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, the Mexican star appears with Fallon and Meyers as they act in a St. Patrick’s Day comedy.

In the parody, Seth and Jimmy are the hosts of “Top O’ The Morning” and play the characters of Patrick Fitzwilliam and William Fitzpatrick. At the same time, Salma is Rosa O. Gonzalez and the girlfriend of Fitzpatrick.

Rose invites the hosts to drink tequila in the clip, but Patrick isn’t sure about that. “How dare you drink Tequila on Ireland’s holiest of days!” he exclaims, later welcoming her to the family as his co-host let him know she has a sister.

Salma’s Instagram post also included more TBTs from photoshoots and red carpet moments in which she appears wearing green. The color represents holidays because it is believed that St. Patrick used green shamrocks.