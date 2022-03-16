Guinness reacts to Prince Charles’ pint pouring skills

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to London’s Irish Cultural Centre ﻿ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. During the outing on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales pulled a pint of Guinness...and later received feedback from the Guinness GB Twitter account.

Prince Charles sipped on a pint of Guinness on March 15

Responding to a video of Charles that was shared by The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English, Guinness GB tweeted: “Cheers, Your Royal Highness! Not bad pouring skills, hope you enjoyed those sips.”

Charles was seen enjoying multiple sips of his beer in the video. At one point, Camilla pointed out that her husband had froth on his nose, prompting the future King to laugh.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Irish Cultural Centre in London two days before St. Patrick’s Day

The Prince, 73, and Duchess, 74, helped the Irish Cultural Centre celebrate 25 years of promoting Irish arts and culture in London. While at the center, the royal couple received a bodhrán lesson and watched dancers.

Next week, Charles and Camilla will visit the Republic of Ireland﻿. The couple’s upcoming royal tour, from March 23 to March 25, is one of four previously announced spring tours that members of the royal family are undertaking in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.