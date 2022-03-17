Russell Wilson and Ciara look great in orange and blue as the King and Queen of Broncos’ Country

The Denver Broncos has a new quarterback, and their fans welcomed him with open arms. On March 16th, Russell Wilson held up his jersey at the first press conference after signing with the Broncos, and his family was right by his side in the team’s colors. Ciara looked stunning in an orange suit with their mini me’s Future Zahir Wilburn,7, 4-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson,4, and 19-month-old Win Harrison Wilson.

The proud and supportive entertainer shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!” She had the support of her friends, including Vanessa Bryant who commented, ”Love you guys! Congratulations!!!!”

The singer also shared addtional photos outside the stadium on her story, and was all smiles.

Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks holding the fourth-highest passer rating of all-time, and the Broncos and their fans couldn’t be more excited. The Broncos’ Instagram has several photos and videos in honor of their new quarterback, including a stunning portrait of Wilson and Ciara. “King & Queen of #BroncosCountry,“ they captioned the post.