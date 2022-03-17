Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara look great in orange and blue as the King and Queen of Broncos’ Country

Nobody can pull off orange like Ciara

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The Denver Broncos has a new quarterback, and their fans welcomed him with open arms. On March 16th, Russell Wilson held up his jersey at the first press conference after signing with the Broncos, and his family was right by his side in the team’s colors. Ciara looked stunning in an orange suit with their mini me’s Future Zahir Wilburn,7, 4-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson,4, and 19-month-old Win Harrison Wilson.


Ciara©Ciara

The proud and supportive entertainer shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!” She had the support of her friends, including Vanessa Bryant who commented, ”Love you guys! Congratulations!!!!”

The singer also shared addtional photos outside the stadium on her story, and was all smiles.

Ciara©Ciara
Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks holding the fourth-highest passer rating of all-time, and the Broncos and their fans couldn’t be more excited. The Broncos’ Instagram has several photos and videos in honor of their new quarterback, including a stunning portrait of Wilson and Ciara. “King & Queen of #BroncosCountry,“ they captioned the post.



Wilson was traded to the Broncos after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and he plans to spend the rest of his career in Denver. “My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that’s the plan,” the quarterback told ESPN during the press conference. “That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”



