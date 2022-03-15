Salma Hayek has a Marilyn Monroe moment at the 75th British Academy Film Awards

Salma Hayek wanted to cover up at the 75th British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, but the wind had other plans for her. On Monday, the House of Gucci star shared a photo collage on the red carpet where a gust of wind lifted her gown, revealing her toned, flawless legs. While some wardrobe malfunctions can be terrifying, Hayek laughed it off. “Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,” the hilarious actress wrote.

Hayek’s high-slit velvet custom Gucci gown was a showstopper at the awards. The lace trim added a sexy Gothic vibe and the 55-year-old looked stunning wih a high bun.

Considering the Frida star’s husband, François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of Kering which is the owner of Gucci, it makes sense why she had the perfect, custom, dress.

Following the awards, Hayek and Pinault headed to Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair, London. The celebrity hot spot is known for its seafood and champagne but it looked like the only snack he was interested in was standing next to him. The 59-year-old looked happy to stand with his wife as he held her close with his hand around his waist with a big smile.