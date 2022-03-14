Madonna shows off her latest tattoo, the Kabbalah Tree of Life

After going without tattoos for the first 62 years of her life, Madonna just got some new ink for the fourth time.

The Queen of Pop got her first tattoo in December 2020, when she got all six of her children’s initials written on the inside of her wrist. Since then, she’s grown fond of the process, going back multiple times to get her second and third tattoo.

On Monday, March 14, the singer revealed her latest tattoo, posting a photo of the ink on her Instagram Story. For her latest addition, Madonna--who has been a student of Kabbalah since the 1990s-- got a new tattoo of the Tree Of Life, which is associated with various mystical traditions. She added it to the same wrist as two of her other tattoos.

The Tree Of Life diagram that the entertainer got etched on her body shows 10 circles, representing different archetypes, connected by 22 lines.

Referencing the spiritual book Ten Luminous Emanations, which features the same design on its cover, Madonna wrote in her caption: “10. Luminous Emanations In Which GOD. Becomes Manifest.”

Clearly, Madonna has an affinity for the symbol and its teachings, previously including a similar design in the program for her 2004 Reinvention Tour. She also referenced the Tree Of Life in the lyrics of her single, “Nothing Fails.”

Aside from welcoming new tattoos, Madonna is currently in the process of telling her life story through an upcoming biopic. Among the stars being considered to play the Queen of Pop in the film are 26-year-old Black Widow actress Florence Pugh, 28-year-old Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, Euphoria star Alexa Demie, and singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Madonna talked about the project during her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, explaining her involvement in the upcoming film. “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said.

Hopefully, the movie gets moving and more details emerge soon.