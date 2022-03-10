What does the future hold for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz?

Things are getting “serious” between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and while the actress has made it clear she thinks it’s offensive when people assume she is going to have kids, people can’t help but wonder if she and Tatum will one day make beautiful babies. A source recently talked to Page Six, and if they’re right, it seems like it could be a possibility.

An insider told Page Six, “Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy.” “She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad.” Tatum shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The source claims that the actress has “confided in people that she ‘Wouldn’t mind having one kid.’”

There are many reasons women do not like being asked “when will you have kids?” (Looking at you tias, and suegras). For example, some women may not even physically be able to have the children you’re asking about. When Zoë was still married to Kid Glusman in 2020 she talked about the question on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,“ where she said she gets “really offended.”

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” Kravitz told Shepard, per Page Six.

“Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ‘cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time,” she continued.

Zoë is of course the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Just like her parents, her career has been unstoppable, and she is a busy woman. Her role as Catwoman in “The Batman,” has been a fan favorite and the film grossed $128.5 million over the weekend, per Page Six.

We will get to see her directorial debut “Pussy Island” starring Tatum in the near future. The full-length thriller is loosely about her experiences with gender and she told Deadline she’s been working on it since 2017.

“Pussy Island” is reportedly set to begin filming this year on an undisclosed island and Zoë will be in the director’s chair while Tatum is in front of the camera.

The director told Deadline she hand-picked Tatum for the role and they developed the script together. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Zoë explained, “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”