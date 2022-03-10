Denise Richards pays tribute to daughter Sami for her 18th birthday

Nothing comes between a mother and her love for her daughter!

On Wednesday, March 9, Denise Richards posted a sweet tribute to her Sami Sheen in honor of her 18th birthday on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted recent photo of her teenager along with a few throwback pictures from her childhood.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much,” the 51-year-old wrote. “Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you, I love you my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday!”

Down in the comments section, Sami reciprocated the love, writing “Thank you so much mom i love you too.” She went on to share Richards’ post to her Instagram Story.

Richards’ heartfelt birthday post for her daughter comes just one month after she revealed on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that the pair have a “strained” relationship. Sami has been living with her father, Charlie Sheen, since the tail end of 2021.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Denise admitted. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

When asked whether the mother of two was happy about Sami’s current living situation, she said, “Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

“But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything,” Richards continued. “We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

In October 201, a source told PEOPLE that Sami and her 16-year-old sister Lola tend to have more freedom at Sheen’s house, while Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home. Just a month before that, Sami referred to her mother’s place as a “hell house” where she felt “trapped,” which led to her fully moving in with Charlie.

While Denise and her daughter clearly still have a lot to work out, it’s nice to see there’s no love lost.

Happy birthday, Sami!