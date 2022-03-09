Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May enjoys the last day of Paris Fashion Week in a sexy chic sheer lace look

Paris Fashion Week has officially come to an end. The Chanel show wrapped up the week that has fashionistas and trendsetters hooked. Celebrities love to attend the runway shows, and Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May was front row of Chanel’s catwalk in an amazing all-black outfit.

The 30-year-old proved you can never have too much lace in a sheer turtleneck, which she tucked into a leather mini skirt with lace tights. The model wore a black blazer and accessorized with a dainty necklace and colorful earrings.



Georgia was born in London, England, to American supermodel Jerry Hall and the Rolling Stones lead singer. Hall and Mick’s relationship was full of drama and cheating allegations, but they had four children: Elizabeth Scarlett, James Leroy, Georgia May, and Gabriel Luke.

Hall and Mick had an on and off relationship, even after their wedding ceremony in Bali in 1990. Hall finally left the singer in 1999 after it was revealed Mick had gotten Luciana Morad pregnant. Hall filed for divorce which is when the couple learned their Bali ceremony wasn’t legally binding. They were then granted an annulment, per The Guardian.