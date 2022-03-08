Steve Jobs’ 23-year-old daughter Eve unveils new modeling contract

Steve Jobs left a legacy that will live on forever, founding one of the most successful and well known companies in the world: Apple. With such big shoes to fill, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his child wants to do something completely different with her life: modeling.

The 23-year-old daughter of the late visionary, Eve Jobs, posted to Instagram on Monday, March 7 to reveal she signed with DNA Models. Posting a Polaroid photo of herself, she kept her announcement simple as she showed off her skills in front of the camera, captioning the flick: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

While Jobs kept her announcement short and sweet, DNA--which also represents Alessandra Ambrosio, Kaia Gerber, Riley Keough, and more--celebrated the news in a longer statement, welcoming her to the family.

“DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs,” the company wrote. “The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career.”

News of Eve’s brand new modeling contract comes as she was spotted during Paris Fashion Week the dame day. For the occassion, the 23-year-old looked elegant as she arrived for Louis Vuitton’s Ready To Wear show at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Jobs kept things classic in a white tank top and navy blue pants with a white shirt hung off her shoulders. To complete the look, she carried a classic Louis Vuitton bag and added a simple necklace. Sitting in the front row, she say beside big names like Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Chamberlain, and Gemma Chan.