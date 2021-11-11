Who is Steve Jobs Daughter Eve?

Steve Jobs is one of the most important figures in technology. Being one of the founders of Apple and prompting the development of some of the most important ideas in music and tech, Jobs was pivotal in the development of the technology we use on a day-to-day basis.

He had four kids, among them, Eve, his youngest, who’s been making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Eve, 23 years old, had her Paris Fashion Week debut during this year’s Coperni Summer/Spring show. She modeled alongside established models like Gigi Hadid,Paloma Elsesser, and more, modeling accessories and items that, according to what Coperni designers said in an interview with Vogue, were inspired by Apple technology.

She is a graduate of Stanford University, the place where her parents, Steve and Laurene Powell, met. She is also an experienced equestrian, often sharing pictures of her accomplishments and feats over Instagram. “It took me a long time to figure out how to balance friends, school, and riding, but through the years I figured out the best way to make it all work is to prioritize what is most important to you,” she said in an interview with Upper Echelon Academy.

©GettyImages



Eve competing in the 2019 Pan American Games.

Horse riding appears to be a common sport for tech heiresses, with Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, also participating in the sport on a competitive level.

Eve’s fashion career began a couple of years ago, with a holiday campaign for Glossier. She’s only 23 years old; she’ll have tons of time to add to her list of impressive accomplishments.