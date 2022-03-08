Emeraude Toubia celebrates first birthday as a single woman days before announcing her divorce

Those who have experienced a separation, a divorce, or even a breakup understand how complex and heartbreaking that process is. Some people isolate themselves from the rest of the world and prefer to live a low-key life until they feel ready to get back on the scene. However, other people keep moving forward and continue celebrating life despite the dark moments.

Emeraude Toubia seems to belong to the latter group. The actress celebrated her first birthday as a single woman days before announcing her divorce from Prince Royce. Toubia gattered with her friends to toast to her 33rd birthday. The star shared black and white snaps of her and her crew drinking, eating, and posing in front of a cake.

As of this writing, Emeraude hasn’t shared any new post since we announced the news of her divorce. After four years of marriage, Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have ended their love story, and confirm their separation rumors.

The 32-year-old singer and the actress directly informed HOLA! USA that they haven’t been together for a while and ended their relationship in the best possible terms.

“With sadness, but with much love and mutual respect, we have decided to divorce,” they express in the message shared with our media outlet. “Although the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our decision, which is mutual; and we are grateful for the life and love that we have shared during the last ten years,” they added in the message, without leaving room for speculation about a third person or ill-treatment between them.