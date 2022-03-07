Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia are divorcing: ‘We are at peace with our decision’

After four years of marriage, Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have ended their love story. Today, the couple, who married in 2018 in a dream wedding, confirm their separation rumors.

The 32-year-old singer and the 33-year-old actress directly informed HOLA! USA that they haven’t been together for a while and ended their relationship in the best possible terms.

“With sadness, but with much love and mutual respect, we have decided to divorce,” they express in the message shared with our media outlet. “Although the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our decision, which is mutual; and we are grateful for the life and love that we have shared during the last ten years,” they added in the message, without leaving room for speculation about a third person or ill-treatment between them.

“To our friends and family, including our fans, we want you to know that we are together in this difficult decision and that there is no need to take any sides,” they informed, trying to avoid hateful comments on social media and encouraging respect and love.

“We are infinitely grateful for your support as we begin this new chapter of our lives, and we wish each other all the best in each other’s future projects,” they said, adding: “Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy during this difficult time. Emeraude & Royce.”

A love that lasted more than a decade

Emeraude and Prince’s decision took their followers by surprise. Their fanbase hoped that everything said about them and their separation were just rumors.

They started dating in 2010, and after eight years, they said theirs, “I do.” In 2018, in a fairy tale wedding held in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, the couple celebrated their wedding in a multi-day event with their closest and dearest family and friends.