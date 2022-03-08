Willow Smith debuts huge new arm tattoo: find out its meaning

Willow Smith is rocking a new work of art on her arm!

The 21-year-old surprised fans on social media after she debuted a big new tattoo on her arm, covering nearly the entire thing.

“My manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it again,” she wrote in her caption on March 2, posting a photo of the body art to Instagram while giving a shoutout to tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez at Body Electric Tattoo Shop in Los Angeles.

“Reaching into the cosmos with @willowsmith,” he wrote in his caption, explaining a little bit about the tattoo. “Done at #bodyelectrictattoo.”

As fans of the musician already know, this isn’t Willow Smith’s first tattoo. The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has a few peices, including a tribute to the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand and a lotus on her arm. Plus Willow, her mom, and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos of the flower during an episode of Red Table Talk last year.

While she didn’t explain her latest tattoo just yet, she has given some insight into the lotus on her other arm.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus.’ And I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey,” Willow said at the time. “The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also, I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I’m the youngest, you know, my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus.”

But, while she ended up using tattoos as a bonding experience with on parent, she also revealed that she actually hid a tattoo from the other.

“He was actually the one that I was most nervous about,” she said about her dad. “Like, I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve, like I wanna say like, three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad ‘cause I was like, he’s gonna be like, ‘My baby has a half-sleeve? What?’”

Luckily, when he did see it, Will was a fan.

“I showed it to him and he was like, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I just love you,’” Willow said. “‘And I’m glad that you got something that actually looks nice.’”