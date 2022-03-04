Travis Barker has reached out to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler following her pregnancy announcement

Travis Barker has his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s back. As we reported yesterday, days after Moakler’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, she revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The situation sounds chaotic, but Moakler is still the mother of Travis’ children, and the drummer has reportedly reached out to her to offer support.

Moakler has been vocal about her feelings towards Barker’s fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, even claiming he hooked up with her sister Kim Kardashian. But it looks like Travis has put all that behind him. After Moakler confirmed her pregnancy with PEOPLE, a source told Hollywood Life, “Travis has reached out to Shanna and congratulated her.”

The former couple share children Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. The helpful rock star offered to pick up groceries and help out more with the kids. “He let her know that he’ll be there for whatever she needs. Whether it be picking up some groceries, helping out more with the kids, Travis has her back,” they said.

The Celebrity Big Brother star’s pregnancy announcement came after shocking allegations about Moakler’s ex Rondeau. The alleged details are pretty horrific, but authorities confirmed with PEOPLE he was charged with felony domestic violence with a bail set at $50,000. After posting bond, Rondeau took to his Instagram story claiming “the love of” his life made him out be the villain.

While the legal system handles the allegations, a source told Hollywood Life, Travis “hasn’t asked too many questions about the situation” because he wants to stay out of her business. The former couple began dating around 2002, married in 2004, and called it quits in 2008. “He assumes she’ll open up about it more when she wants to, but he let her know he’s there for her. Travis knows Shanna is an adult and very independent but, she’ll always be in his life and still wants the best for her at the end of the day,” the insider added.

If you are someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 24/7.