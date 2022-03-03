See ‘Knives Out’ costars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans reunite on set for a new film

Following their work together on Knives Out in 2019, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are working together once again.

On Wednesday, March 2, the co-stars shared a few laughs as they were photographed on the set of their upcoming project Ghosted in Atlanta, GA.

In the snaps, Evans and de Armas are seen laughing together, showing just how much chemistry they have during these candid moments. In another photo, the two actors are joined by the director of the film, Dexter Fletcher.

NEW! Chris Evans and Ana De Armas on the set of Ghosted 📸 pic.twitter.com/6BGSg0yhJU — chris evans updates (@evanscontent) March 3, 2022

One snapshot shows the former Captain America--who can be seen dressed in a blue sweater, jeans and brown jacket--leaned against the railing of a stoop while chatting with Ana, who is dressed in a floral print sleeved dress and black leather jacket.

These were brought back together again due to Scarlett Johansson, who “amicably exited” the production of Ghosted due to scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, that’s what led to Ana taking over her part.

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans are all smiles together as they reunite for their third cinematic collaboration, GHOSTED. (March 3, 2022) pic.twitter.com/PpmeM6hY8i — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 3, 2022

We still don’t know much about the upcoming Apple Original Film, beside the fact that it will be a romantic action adventure written by the folks behind films like Deadpool and Zombieland: Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

This film will serve as the third project that has seen the Avengers star join forces with the No Time To Die actress. In addition to their collaboration on Knives Out, the pair came together for Netflix’s The Gray Man, which is set to release later this year. Regé-Jean Page and Ryan Gosling are also in the film.