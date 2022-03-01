Adamari López had an emotional reunion with her ex-mother-in-law: “We will always be family”

Although Adamari López relationship with Toni Costa ended, the Hispanic TV personality still has a very special relationship with the dancer’s mother. The two women have mutual affection and respect for one another, so much so that last weekend they met after several months of not seeing each other.

Their reunion could not be more emotional and filled with kisses and hugs. Doña Carmen, who ‘Ada’ and her daughter affectionately know as ‘Yaya Carmen’, traveled from Spain to Florida to spend a few days with her granddaughter, Alaïa, and to be at her upcoming birthday celebration. Together, they will all go to the Mayan Rivera in Mexico.

©@adamarilopez



Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa are happy to see ‘Yaya Carmen’

Adamari took to social media to share the beautiful moment in which the three met at Miami airport. After a flight of more than 12 hours, grandmother and granddaughter finally embraced each other in a very a tender hug. Although Toni and Ada have been separated for several months now, it is obvious that the actress sees family unity as something of utmost importance.

Before Mrs. Carmen arrived at the air terminal, Adamari said Spanish before the cameras: “She is very special to us, we will always be family and always share and be with the family. She is going to stay with us for a few days to be at Alaïa’s birthday party”. ‘La Chaparrita de Oro’ added that Toni’s mother would stay with them throughout the week “to be able to spend time with Alaïa and continue creating memories”.

Alaïa y yo los saludamos desde el aeropuerto internacional de Miami, estamos esperando a la abuelita Yaya!!!! La... Posted by Adamari Lopez on Sunday, February 27, 2022

After spending a few days in Miami, they will all travel to Mexico, where they will celebrate the girl’s 7th birthday in the ﻿Mayan Riviera. Although she did not specify if Toni would join them on this trip, it is true that since their separation, both the dancer and the TV host have done their best to give their daughter family stability.

Will Doña Carmen meet Evelyn Beltrán?

Doña Carmen’s trip to Miami took place a few days after Toni Costa confirmed his new relationship with model Evelyn Beltrán on camera on the show, Chisme No Like! Some people speculate that while in Miami the choreographer’s mother will meet Evelyn for the first time. Last weekend, Toni organized a birthday party for his girlfriend and appeared very happy on social media; so this trip could be the perfect opportunity for Mrs. Carmen to meet her son’s new love.