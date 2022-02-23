Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens has a successful day thrifting at the Melrose Flea Market

LA’s trendiest pulga

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Vanessa Hudgens has an incredible sense of style, and now we know one place she finds her cute vintage clothes- the flea market. The actress hit up the trendiest spot in Los Angeles, visiting The Melrose Trading Post Flea Market In West Hollywood, CA. She looked effortlessly chic in a tank top, hot pink shorts, and platform sneakers.

Vanessa Hudgens©GrosbyGroup

Hudgens made sure she didn’t miss any hidden gems and left holding several bags.

Vanessa Hudgens©GrosbyGroup
The Melrose Trading post started in 1997 and is cherished by LA. It’s open every Sunday at Fairfax High School from 9 AM to 5 PM. You can find vintage clothes, furniture, handcrafted items, and more. There are also delicious food vendors and The Garden Stage, which features musicians from LA’s local music scene.

