Vanessa Hudgens has a successful day thrifting at the Melrose Flea Market

Vanessa Hudgens has an incredible sense of style, and now we know one place she finds her cute vintage clothes- the flea market. The actress hit up the trendiest spot in Los Angeles, visiting The Melrose Trading Post Flea Market In West Hollywood, CA. She looked effortlessly chic in a tank top, hot pink shorts, and platform sneakers.

Hudgens made sure she didn’t miss any hidden gems and left holding several bags.



The Melrose Trading post started in 1997 and is cherished by LA. It’s open every Sunday at Fairfax High School from 9 AM to 5 PM. You can find vintage clothes, furniture, handcrafted items, and more. There are also delicious food vendors and The Garden Stage, which features musicians from LA’s local music scene.