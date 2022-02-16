Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together 4 months after split

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi broke up four months ago, and they already decided they can’t spend any longer apart.

The longtime couple announced their reconciliation on Instagram, both uploading the same joint photoshoot to their accounts on February 15. The lovey-dovey pictures more than proved that the two of them were back together, but they explained their reunion in their captions, vaugely mentioning the work that went into their relationship over the past few months.

“Love heals . Proud of us,” the singer wrote in his caption. Mandi’s was similar, writing, “… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us.”

They both signed the captions with their last name, confirming all suspisions that they’re a couple once again, writing, “The Pimentel’s.”

Fans of the couple filled the comments section with their support, finally believing once again that love is real now that these two have reconciled.

“Jesus is real” wrote Catfish host Kamie Crawford in the comments. Another fan added, “Much love to you guys. Humble, yet keeping everyone posted. We don’t deserve ya but hey :)”

While this marks the first time the couple has been seen officially back together on their social media pages, it is not the first time they’ve been spotted by one another’s side.

Just a few days prior, on February 12, the “Adorn” signer and his wife of 3 years were together at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Valentine’s Party at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles.