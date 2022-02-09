Kourtney Kardashian supports Travis Barker’s son at his fashion show

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out as a family. Alongside their kids, the couple attended Landon Barker’s fashion show, showing their support.

Kourtney and Travis looked happy and in love at the fashion show.

This past Tuesday, Kourtney and Travis looked happy to be supporting Landon and his work. Kourtney looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, with a deep neckline and a simple black cross as an adornment. Travis wore a stylish black and blue sweater.

The two were joined by Travis’ daughter and stepdaughter, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick. Alabama and Atiana wore black as well, with Alabama wearing the same tights that Kourtney was wearing. Mason was wearing a black sweatshirt and some grey pants with butterfly prints on them.

The family looked comfortable together, as they cheered Landon on.

According to Page Six, the family cheered on Landon as we walked down the runway and then headed to West Hollywood to get some dessert.

Kourtney and Travis remain one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, with the two showing their devotion by supporting each other on their endeavors and posting PDA-filled posts. They got engaged in October of 2021, with Travis proposing to her on the beach. “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney captioned the post.

Despite how much fun the two have on their own, their children are a priority for them and their relationship. A source spoke to People Magazine and explained that Travis was great with Kourtney’s kids, something that matters greatly to her. “He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children,” said the source. “Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.”

While the couple got engaged some months ago, they’re still in the planning stage of their wedding, with there being no date announced. “They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. It appears Travis and Kourtney want to have a wedding that’s as special and unique as their relationship.