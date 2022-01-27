Kourtney Kardashian stuns in red leather outfit

Kourtney Kardashian shared a new and edgy look on Instagram this Wednesday, January 26th, wearing a red leather suit.

The Instagram post features three images, all with the same outfit, with Kourtney holding different poses. Her make up is light yet marked, with smoky eye liner and shade that highlight the red in her outfit. Her hair is slicked back in a bun, making it look even darker. “We ride at dawn,” she captioned the post. Her followers were quick to drop encouraging comments. “Where are we going?!” someone wrote. “Which car we taking???” wrote Tracy Romulus.

Over the past few days, Kourtney has been sharing a variety of new looks and fond memories. Her previous post was captioned with a bat emoji, and shows her in an all black outfit, with very high heels. The post before that was a recap of her summer days in 2021, when she and Travis Barker traveled to Italy. The post features different photos of herself wearing bathing suits, of Italian shorelines and restaurants. She also shared a photo of herself and Travis inside a boat, while he served them champagne and she lounged on the bed. “Portofino, Italy August 2021,” she captioned it.