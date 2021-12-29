How does Travis Barker really treat Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children?

There’s no doubt that Travis Barker loves Kourtney Kardashian and all her tribe! As a mother, Kardashian knows that having a respectful significant other that embraces her kids as his own is more important than anything in life.

A source close to the couple revealed to People that she is “head over heels in love” because besides being “hot and attractive,” the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer treats Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, sweetly.

“He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children,” the source shares. “Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.”

The insider added that the 42-year-old founder of Posh and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fell for Barker because of his relationship with his daughter Alabama, step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, and son Landon, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “She fell for Travis because he’s such a there-for-his-kids father,” the source continues. “He has a huge heart.”

The duo have been friends for years and they started dating back in December of last year. “Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts,” a source close to the couple told E! News.