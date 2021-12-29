Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama posts update from the hospital

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shared a screenshot of her wrist, wearing a hospital bracelet with her name printed on it. She explained that she was okay, and appeared fine in her other stories, sharing makeup tips and new styling accessories.

©Alabama Barker



She posted the image on her Instagram stories, offering little explanation as to what happened to her.

Alabama shared the message on her Instagram stories. “I’m gonna be okay!” she wrote. “Thank to everybody who made sure I was good.” The stories that follow show that everything is fine, with Alabama opening packages and sharing a TikTok of herself in her Christmas pajamas.

According to Page Six, Alabama celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve, which she spent with her dad and Kourtney Kardashian. The two brought fake snow to their Los Angeles home, giving Alabama the feeling of Christmas. Alabama received presents from Kourtney and Kris Jenner, who gave her a diamond ankle bracelet and some Botega Venetta boots.

Travis and Kourtney have been together since the start of the year, announcing their engagement a couple of months ago. The two appear to have a fun and loving relationship, being supportive of each other and their kids. A source spoke to People and explained that Kourtney was “head over heels” in love with Travis, not only because he was attractive but also because he is loving towards her children: Penelope, Mason, and Reign. “He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children,” the source said. “Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well.” Many photos that the two have shared over the year corroborate this information, with Travis gifting Penelope a drum kit for her birthday and playing with Mason, and with Kourtney spending plenty of time with Alabama.