Travis Barker shares a snap of fiancée Kourtney Kardashian covered in tattoos

We’re used to seeing Travis Barker’s body draped in over 100 tattoos--but what if his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian adapted the same look?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got the chance to test out the look without having to commit, thanks to some good ole Photoshop. On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a snap featuring the reality star modeling her own extensive body ink in an edited portrait posted by the 46-year-old to Instagram on Tuesday.

The photo, which was originally taken in June, was altered by artist Cheyenne Randall to give the 42-year-old mother of three a variety of tattoos on her arms, legs and chest, perfectly matching her husband-to-be.

In the flick, Kourtney could be seen sitting in Travis’ lap as she modeled a black crop top and matching skirt. Randall drew a butterfly in the center of Kardashian’s chest surrounded by roses and other flowers.

The tattoos on her arms featured a variety of images, including spiders, prayer hands, slithering snakes, and a barbed wire heart with flames spewing from the top of it.

After seeing Cheyenne’s impressive artwork when they posted to Instagram, Travis went on to share the altered portrait to his Instagram Story along with a static post on his official page. He tagged the artist and added a butterfly, rose, and spider emoji to the caption.

While her fiancé is clearly a big fan of inking his body, Kourtney is completely devoid of tattoos, just like her younger sister Kim Kardashian. As Kim famously said years ago when asked if she had ever considered tattos: “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

Despite not wanting any ink of her own, Travis has gone out of his way to pay tribute to Kourtney through tattoos since the beginning of their relationship.

Most recently, he covered a tattoo reportedly dedicated to his ex wife Shanna Moakler with a kiss print tattoo that was a direct stencil of Kardashian’s lips. Back in April, the Blink-182 rocker furthered his commitment to the mother of three by getting ‘Kourtney’ tattooed on his chest.

The following month, Kardashian got ahold of a tattoo gun for the first time, going on to ink “I love you” in cursive on Travis’ lower arm.