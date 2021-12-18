Kourtney Kardashian looks great playing the drums

Kourtney Kardashian is learning new things. She recently shared a photo of herself playing the drums, likely being taught by her drummer fiancé Travis Barker.

Kourtney captioned the post “little drummer girl,” and shared several images of herself playing a red drum kit. In one of them, she has her mallets raised over her head, looking confident. Her friends and followers were quick to cheer her on in the comments section, with Avril Lavigne dropping a couple of fire emojis and Addison Rae writing “Legendary.” Travis Barker also showed his encouragement, writing “Rockstar” on the post.

Over the past couple of days, Kourtney has celebrated the birthdays of her kids, Mason and Reign, who are five years apart but were born on the same day. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart. I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life,” she wrote on a post, sharing images of the two over the years.