Dwayne Johnson’s daughters play the perfect prank on their dad

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters may be little, but they’ve already learned how to play the perfect prank on their famous father.

The actor’s daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, got back to their “favorite game” of pranking their dad this weekend, a practice The Rock jokingly referred to as: “Daddy close your eyes and put your face down.”

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the special moment on Sunday, posting a video of the moment his 6-year-old smothered his face with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream.

In the clip, Johnson’s young girls can be heard telling the actor to put his face down in preparation for their prank.

“What do you mean put my face down?” he nervously replies. He goes on to advise, “Don’t hit me there,” as he carefully guards his groin area.

“Close your nose,” Jasmine continues, going on to smash a paper towel full of the mixture right into her dad’s face.

“At least I’ve learned to protect my jewels,” Dwayne joked in his comments. “The tornadoes playing their favorite game, Daddy close your eyes and put your face down.”

He continued, “You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they’re only little ones once so I’ll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream. This combo stings the eyes btw.”

Clearly, his time as a wrestler prepared him for this very moment, so he’ll take a little sting if it means getting to spend more quality time with his girls.

Unfortunately for The Rock, this isn’t the first time the actor has been pranked by his little ones. Just last month, Jasmine fooled her dad with a face full of peanut butter.