Dwayne Johnson reveals his gross bathroom habit when he’s ‘training like a beast’

Dwayne Johnson is willing to do whatever it takes to stay focused during his training sessions.

Unlike us regular folk, a ripped man-god like The Rock would never take a break while pumping iron to go all the way to the bathroom. Instead, he cuts down as much time as possible by simply peeing into a water bottle.

The former WWE star accidentally revealed that fact about his workouts back in 2017 as he promoted a new pair of sneakers from his Project Rock collection with Under Armour. As he recorded a video of his feet, the star slipped up and showed the yellow water bottle in the background.

“I just realized you all saw my big bottle of pee,” he admitted in the video, laughing. “Look, I go hardcore when I train; I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast.”

While some fans of the Jumanji actor might have hoped that this practice was somethiing he grew out of over the past couple years, in a new video with Esquire, Johnson confirmed that he still regularly employees this technique.

“Well, yeah, the headline is actually true, I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that,” he said. “It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.”

Dwayne went on to explain that his gyms are typically a bare-bones operation, with just the equipment and no bathroom in sight.

“Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom, cause they’re the iron paradise and there’s no bathroom there, it’s just hot, sweaty and dirty,” he said. “I usually stay pretty hydrated and I have to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot but a couple times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom so I break out the bottle.”

You gotta do what you gotta do, I guess...