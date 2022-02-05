Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe end their Dry January together

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe kick off their weekend by getting some drinks together. Witherspoon shared a post of herself and her daughter having some champagne together and looking remarkably alike.
The photo features Philippe and Witherspoon having a drink together, with Ava wearing a black shirt and a brown skirt, wearing her pink hair long. Reese is also wearing her hair down and wearing a flowery dress. “Well, I guess dry January is done,” Reese captioned the post. Her followers were quick to point out how similar the two look. “TWINS,” wrote Sophia Bush, “Twinning!!!,” wrote another follower.
Witherspoon often posts photos of her family, which is made up of her children Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee James, 9. She had her first two kids with Ryan Phillippe and her youngest with her current husband, Jim Toth.
When speaking about her kids, it’s common for Witherspoon to get asked about the similarities between herself and her daughter. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon said in an interview with Gayle King. “I‘m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it‘s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” Witherspoon explained that there’s someone Phillippe turns to when needing some help on the looking-too-much-like-mom-depeartment, someone with plenty of experience on the matter.
“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” said Witherspoon. “Because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë. Text Zoë. She knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that‘s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”