Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe end their Dry January together

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe kick off their weekend by getting some drinks together. Witherspoon shared a post of herself and her daughter having some champagne together and looking remarkably alike.

The photo features Philippe and Witherspoon having a drink together, with Ava wearing a black shirt and a brown skirt, wearing her pink hair long. Reese is also wearing her hair down and wearing a flowery dress. “Well, I guess dry January is done,” Reese captioned the post. Her followers were quick to point out how similar the two look. “TWINS,” wrote Sophia Bush, “Twinning!!!,” wrote another follower.

Witherspoon often posts photos of her family, which is made up of her children Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee James, 9. She had her first two kids with Ryan Phillippe and her youngest with her current husband, Jim Toth.