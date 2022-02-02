Beyoncé wears head-to-toe velour for Ivy Park’s Valentine’s Day collection

Who better to model for Ivy Park’s latest collection than the creator herself?

Beyoncé posted a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, January 31 wearing the latest release from Adidas x Ivy Park: a Valentine’s Day collection.

In the pics, the singer is wearing a red velour track suit with Adidas’ signature three stripes up the side, complete with a matching crop top and a bucket hat. To complete the holiday look, Bey added a pair of white heart-shaped sunglasses and some sneakers with a heart on the soles.

She captioned the post with only one word: “Ivy” along with a red heart. Her upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection, titled Ivy Heart, is set to drop on February 9 at noon ET and in select Adidas stores on Feb. 10.

The collection includes footwear, apparel, and accessories available in pinks and reds perfect for Valentine’s Day (or any day!) with more than 30 pieces ranging in price from $30 to $300.

According to reports from Billboard, the Ivy Heart capsule collection consists of a faux latex puffer coat, parka and basketball cap, a velour dress and tracksuit, a five-panel hat, a clutch and Heart-Lip belt bag, a pique jumpsuit and sequin duster, printed tights and more.

As for footwear, the line will unveil pink Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers, the IVP Superstar sneakers in off-white, and a new iteration of the classic Stan Smith sneakers in off-white with a caramel-colored rubber dipped midsole.

If you want to look like Beyoncé this Valentine’s Day (and who wouldn’t) pick up your favorite peices from the collection on February 9.