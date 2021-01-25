Beyoncé announces Adidas x Ivy Park third collection

Beyoncé just dropped major news! The singer just announced the Adidas x Ivy Park third collection on social media. After blessing us all in 2020 with “Drip 2,” the powerhouse took an opposite route this time. Moving away from the neon palette of her second assortment, Queen Bey is bringing light to our lives with “Icy Park.”

Based on the recently released teasers, the brand is launching mostly pastel and white pieces inspired by the winter and snow-covered mountains. Adidas x Ivy Park will upgrade and update our closets with stylish monochromatic sets, bodysuits, sports bra, and sneakers. The collection potentially will include shearling accessories, reflective pieces and patterns with pops of color.

As of this writing is still unknown when “Icy Park” would be available, but the fashion brand recruited some of our favorite celebrities. The campaign includes cameos with Hailey Beiber and Gucci Mane.

Bieber appears wearing a two-piece patterned pink set, with a matching beanie and white sneakers. To highlight the new pattern design, Adidas x Ivy Park is giving us Pimp my Ride vibes with a customized 4x4 drivetrain vehicle as a prop.

Opposite to the model, rapper Gucci Mane appears rocking a white and off white head to toe look, surrounded by snow.

Beyoncé will also be modeling her brand! The mom of three posed in a white curve-hugging jumpsuit with matching snowshoes, furry hat, and gloves.

“I think it’s important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me,” Beyoncé told Elle in 2019. “You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces. I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! ‘I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon’ be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!!’”

Queen Bey also takes representation very seriously. “For me, it is about amplifying the beauty in all of us. I rarely felt represented in film, fashion, and other media. After having a child, I made it my mission to use my art to show the style, elegance, and attraction in men and women of color,” she told the publication. “We are living in a beautiful time of real progression towards acceptance. I’m so proud of the progress being made in and around the LGBTQIA community. Masculinity is being redefined. Women are not competing with women. They no longer strive to be the best female anything. They strive to be the best. Diversity and inclusion go beyond race.”